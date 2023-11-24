Fate of Chris Hughton hangs in the balance as Ghanaians share varied opinions

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

The pressure on Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has gone through the roof following Ghana’s defeat to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this week.

Ghana faced off with Comoros at the Moroni Stadium on Tuesday, November 21.



In a game where the Black Stars had some decent chances to score, the players failed to convert as Comoros scored late in the first half to secure a narrow 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Since the defeat, there have been divided opinions on what should be the fate of Coach Chris Hughton.



While some Ghanaians insist the Irish-Ghanaian tactician is not good enough and should be fired, there are others who share a different view.



Those are people who believe coach Chris Hughton should be given time and support to get things right for the Black Stars and make the national team a formidable side.

Among those calling for the sacking of the coach is Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former football star expressed displeasure about the performance of the national team and has therefore called for the sacking of the former Premier League manager.



He insists Hughton has overstayed his welcome and for that matter, calling for his dismissal.



“I think Chris Hughton has overstayed his welcome. To be frank, he does not fit the job. He is destroying our football; he is even making things worse for us. We must show him the exit door and appoint someone who can make things better for us. As a legend of the game, I realized the Chris Hughton’s led technical team are not good and don’t even know what they are doing” he said.



But for ex-Black Stars attacker Augustine Arhinful, sacking coach Chris Hughton now with just a month to the 2023 AFCON will be a bad decision.

Speaking to Angel FM in an interview, he argued, "From a technical point of view, I don't think it's the best thing to do. Between now and the Nations Cup is just one month if I'm not lying. You can take the risk by relieving him of his position, but I don't think that is something we have to subscribe to.”



The conversation on the fate of Coach Chris Hughton since the defeat to Comoros has generally been the same among Ghanaians even on social media.



At the end of the day, the decision is in the hands of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the employer, and the Government, paying the salary of the coach.