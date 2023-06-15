Fatma Samoura to leave FIFA at the end of the year

Fatma Samoura

FIFA has announced that its Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, will be stepping down from her position at the end of the year.

This decision marks the end of Samoura's tenure as FIFA's first female Secretary General, a role she assumed in 2016, where she served as the second-in-command to President Gianni Infantino.



Samoura holds the distinction of being the most senior woman within the organization.



The 60-year-old Senegalese took on the responsibilities of Secretary General following the removal of Jerome Valcke.



Since assuming her post, Samoura has been an integral part of FIFA's efforts to reform its governance and promote diversity within the organization.

Following the confirmation of her departure, she said, "It was the best decision of my life to join FIFA. I am very proud to have led such a diverse team.



"My first word of thanks goes to Gianni Infantino for giving me this dream job. He has shown trust, understanding and an incredible level of support.



"It is a pleasure to work alongside someone that has transformed FIFA. FIFA today is a better governed, more open, more reliable and more transparent organisation. I will leave FIFA with a high sense of pride and fulfilment."