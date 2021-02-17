Feiles Football Club donates to Madina Demonstration Special School

Feiles Football Club making donation to Madina Demonstration Special School

Source: Derek Ayim, Contributor

Feiles Football Club in partnership with Danluct Helping Hands have donated some cash and items to Madina Demonstration Special School.

The donation which was made on Monday February 15, 2021, saw Feiles give out some items that will go a long way to support the school.



Items such as assorted drinks, biscuits, water, detergents, sanitisers and toiletries were presented.



Since mattresses were the most vital needs of the school Feiles Football academy also donated Ashfoam mattresses to both the teachers (2) and students (15) with a total of seventeen in all and money to the school.

The Feiles team has also promised to undertake a project by painting the whole school and also renovate in the near future.



The administrators of the school, thanked Feiles club for their kind gesture and called on the general public to follow the steps of Feiles Club who are bent on helping organizations.

