Felix Aboagye takes temporal charge of Inter Allies after Danijel Mujkanovic exit

Coach Felix Aboagye

Felix Aboagye will take temporal charge of Inter Allies following the departure of Danijel Mujkanovic, the club announced on Monday.

The former Ghana international will hold the baton until a "suitable" replacement is appointed.



Serbian Danijel Mujkanovic has been recalled by Inter Allies partners Capelli Sport after just three months in charge.

"Coach Felix Aboagye will take charge of the Team till a suitable replacement is appointed." a club statement read



Mujkanovic replaced Henrik Lehm in January but struggled to turn the club's fortunes around.