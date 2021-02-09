Felix Adjei joins Austrian third-tier side Pinzgau Saalfelden

Ghana international Felix Adjei

Ghanaian footballer, Felix Adjei, has joined Austrian third-tier side Pinzgau Saalfelden on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old joined the Austrian side on a free transfer after being released by WSG Wattens.



Adjei is looking to revive his career after being out of action since last year after signing his new contract.



"We are happy that we were able to convince Felix of FC Pinzgau Saalfelden and our long-term path. His experience will help us a lot in the next few weeks and months. He is a very offensive full-back who has a lot of dynamism in his game and is very present on the pitch. Felix is a great guy who plays football with a lot of heart," FCPS coach Christian Ziege said after signing the Ghanaian footballer.

Adjei made a total of 22 appearances in the Austrian top-flight with FC Red Bull Salzburg and WSG Tirol.



Felix Adjei has had stints with FC Liefering, SC Wiener Neustadt and WSG Tirol in the second-highest division in Austria.