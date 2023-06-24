Felix Afena-Gyan breaks silence on 'quitting' Black Stars

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has broken his silence regarding reports that he has quit playing for the national team at all levels.

The Cremonese striker explained that he has not quit the national team, rather he has put his international career on hold.



The 20-year-old also stated that reports suggesting he has quit playing for Ghana are false.



"That's not a fact but let's see what the future tells, yeah. We are on pause," he said in an interview with Sports Obama on YouTube.



Felix Afena-Gyan, who played an integral role in Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not earned a call-up since November 2022, when he made the provisional squad for the World Cup in Qatar but could not make the final list.



After multiple sidelines by the Black Stars, the striker declined the call-up to play for Ghana-U23 in the 2023 U-23 AFCON qualifier in March 2023.



The Black Meteors, nonetheless, managed to qualify for the tournament that is set to start on June 24, 2023.

