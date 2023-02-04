Felix Afena-Gyan happy to see Wijnaldum back in action after getting him injured

Striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan has reacted to former AS Roma teammate, Georginio Wijnaldum's comeback from injury.

The Ghana international unintentionally injured the Dutchman in training while he was still a player of AS Roma.



Wijnaldum made his first appearance this season in a Coppa Italia clash against Afena-Gyan's current team Cremonese.



“It was a great joy for me to see him again on the field,” he told Corriere dello Sport.



“I’ve told myself so many times that I shouldn’t have felt guilty because his injury was caused by a clash, not by an intentional foul of mine. Obviously, however, I was very sorry for Gini, who deserves the best and will be able to give Roma great help from now on.”

Afena-Gyan played 45 minutes as US Cremonese eliminated AS Roma from the Coppa Italia.



Meanwhile, Wijnaldum expressed disappointment in the defeat but shared his delight in making his comeback from injury.



"Unfortunately a disappointing result yesterday, but I was very happy to be with the team again during a match. I hope to play again soon," he wrote on Twitter.