0
Menu
Sports

Felix Afena-Gyan is a 'national asset' - GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo

Felix Afena Gyan Cremonese .jpeg U.S Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has emphasized the significance of U.S Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan as a national asset for the Black Stars.

Addo dismissed any notions of conflict between Afena-Gyan and the GFA, stating that the association fully recognizes the player's value to the team.

Addressing the speculation surrounding Afena-Gyan's decision to decline a call-up for the crucial two-leg U23 AFCON qualifier against Algeria, Addo provided further clarification on the matter.

Reports had suggested that the 20-year-old forward was dissatisfied with the treatment he received from the GFA after being overlooked for the World Cup squad.

"The FA as a body has no issue with Afena-Gyan. He is still a national asset and will be key for the team," Addo told Happy FM, putting to rest any doubts about the player's standing within the association.

The 19-year-old has struggled to find his feet at Cremonese since joining from AS Roma in the summer.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
Related Articles: