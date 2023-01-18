14
Felix Afena-Gyan makes a case for starting roles at U.S Cremonese after Coppa Italia heroics

Ghana international, Felix Afena-Gyan is working hard to become a regular starter for U.S Cremonese in Italy.

Since joining the Italian Serie A club from AS Roma, the talented striker has struggled for starting roles and is often used as second-half substitute in games.

On Tuesday night, the story was not different when he was left on the bench for the Coppa Italia encounter against SSC Napoli.

In the away match, Felix Afena-Gyan was called into action in the 65th minute at a time U.S Cremonese were losing 2-1.

After coming on, the youngster display an impressive performance and scored with a clever header in the 87th minute to restore parity to the game.

With the equalizer forcing the match into extra time, Napoli tried to get a winning goal but failed in their efforts.

During the shootout, Felix AFena-Gyan netted the winning penalty to send U.S Cremonese to the next stage of the Coppa Italia.

With his heroics against Napoli, the striker has made a strong case for a starting role at his club.

