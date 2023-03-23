10
Menu
Sports

Felix Afena-Gyan rejects Black Meteors call-up

Afena Gyan FmtfufQAAyl.jfif Felix Afena-Gyan has turned down an invitation to join Ghana's U-23

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

US Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan has turned down the invitation to join the Ghana U23 team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The 20-year-old was called up to beef up the Black Meteors squad to face Algeria in back-to-back games for a place in this year's U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the former AS Roma youngster has rejected the call despite his club's acceptance to join the rest of the team.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the Ghana FA has sent all travelling requirements to the Serie A club but the player has decided not to turn up to join Ibrahim Tanko's side.

Afena-Gyan was an instrumental member of the Ghana squad that saw off Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff in March last year.

He was then snubbed for the final World Cup tournament in Qatar after he was omitted from the final squad list named by Otto Addo.

Afena-Gyan joined the newly-promoted Serie A side Cremonese in the summer from Roma for around US$ 7 million in a permanent deal.

He is yet to score in the Italian top-flight this campaign having provided one assist after 16 appearances.

He has scored twice in three matches in the Coppa Italia where Cremonese have reached the semi-finals after eliminating Napoli and Roma in the process.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners