Felix Afena-Gyan return to training after suffering an injury against Napoli

Felix Afena Gyan 0987 Cremonese striker, Felix Agena-Gyan(without bib) spotted in training

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars' striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has resumed training after picking up an injury in Cremonese’s heavy defeat to Napoli on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The 19-year-old started the game but could not last for the entire duration after sustaining an injury in Cremonese’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli.

The Black Stars forward was subbed off for Gonzalo Escalante in the 62nd minute due to the injury setback.

Reports suggest the injury was minor, hence, Afena-Gyan has resumed training and is in contention to play in their game against Speazian on October 16, 2022.

Felix Afena-Gyan joined the newly promoted side during the summer transfer.

He has featured three times but is yet to score or assist a goal.

