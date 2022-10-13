Felix Afena-Gyan return to training after suffering an injury against Napoli

Black Stars' striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has resumed training after picking up an injury in Cremonese’s heavy defeat to Napoli on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
The 19-year-old started the game but could not last for the entire duration after sustaining an injury in Cremonese’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli.
The Black Stars forward was subbed off for Gonzalo Escalante in the 62nd minute due to the injury setback.
Reports suggest the injury was minor, hence, Afena-Gyan has resumed training and is in contention to play in their game against Speazian on October 16, 2022.
Felix Afena-Gyan joined the newly promoted side during the summer transfer.
He has featured three times but is yet to score or assist a goal.
Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:
EE/BOG
- Myron Boadu scores first goal of the season on injury return as Monaco beat Montpellier
- Goal of the Month award gives me an inspiration to continue working hard - Mohammed Kudus
- Patric Pfeiffer named Man of the Match in narrow win over Fortuna Dusseldorf
- Nana Ampomah picks up injury at Fortuna Dusseldorf
- Kudus 'in a different world' after 'special Anfield goal' earns Ghana star Ajax award
- Read all related articles