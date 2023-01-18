Felix Afena-Gyan's heroics helps Cremonese eliminate Napoli in Coppa Italia

Afena-Gyan scored a brace

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan inspired Cremonese to the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia after scoring in the last 16 victory over Napoli.

Afena-Gyan climbed off the bench to force the game into extra time after netting with three minutes remaining. The 19-year-old also scored the winner as the Serie A strugglers progressed at the expense of the league leaders.



With the Cremonese down 2-1, Afena-Gyan replaced David Okere before scoring the goal that will keep them in the game.



Charles Pikkel gave Cremonese the lead after 18 minutes, but Napoli responded in the 33rd minute through Juan Jesus before Giovanni Simeone gave the Italian giants the advantage three minutes later.

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen came on in extra-time with his side chasing a winner but Ceremonese were resolute defensively, forcing the game to penalties.



With both sides levelled after three penalties, Stanislav Lobotka missed Napoli's fourth kick.



Osimhen levelled with Napoli's fifth kick before Afena-Gyan sent Cremonese through by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.