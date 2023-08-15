Felix Afena-Gyan scores to inspire Cremonese to 3-1 comeback win over Crotone

Afena-Gyan

Ghana international, Felix Afena-Gyan played a key role to help US Cremonese to come from behind to beat Crotone 3-1 on Monday evening.

The striker started for his team in the Round 64 encounter of the 2023/24 Coppa Italia campaign.



Despite playing as the home team today, US Cremonese did not have the best of starts.



The visitors, Crotone took advantage of the poor start of the opponent and scored through Marco Tumminello after just seven minutes into the first half.



Pegged behind, Ghana’s Felix Afena-Gyan and his US Cremonese teammates did not give up.

The team regrouped and started to get things working.



In the 30th minute, the hosts finally had a breakthrough thanks to a fine strike from Black Stars forward Felix Afena-Gyan.



That goal inspired US Cremonese to win 3-1 after extra time to advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia.