Felix Afena-Gyan to be sidelined for weeks after suffering metatarsal fracture

Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian international Felix Afena-Gyan will be out of action for several weeks after he picked an injury during training with AC Monza on Monday, September 5.

Afena-Gyan suffered a fracture in his left metatarsal and has already undergone initial scans. The full extent of the injury will be determined after further assessments.



The club issued an official statement, stating, “In the past few hours, Felix Afena-Gyan underwent diagnostic tests which highlighted the fracture of the base of the fifth metatarsal of his left foot,” wrote the club on their official website.



“The outcome of the radiological investigation will be subjected to further specialist evaluations for the appropriate indications. Afena-Gyan was injured during training on Monday.”



Afena-Gyan, 20, has a goal for AC Monza in the Coppa Italia but is yet to register his first in the 2023/24 Italian Serie A after three games.

