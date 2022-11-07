0
Felix Afena-Gyan to start for Cremonese against AC Milan on Tuesday

Felix Afena Gyan Cremonese Cremonese striker, Felix Agena-Gyan

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan will be handed his second league start since moving to US Cremonese on Tuesday, against defending Serie A champions, AC Milan.

Afena Gyan was recently named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup and will cap off a brilliant week with a start against the Italian giants.

The Ghanaian has played six Serie A games for Cremonese but has only started one of them; their 1-1 draw at Atalanta.

Sources close to the club state that Cremonese boss, Massimiliano Alvini, who had been gradually easing Gyan into his team, is finally convinced that the player has settled at the club and understands their philosophy.

Cremonese are currently 18th in Serie A, three points behind Spezia in 17th.

Afena Gyan is expected to named in the final Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which kicks off later this month.

Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

