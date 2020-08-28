Sports News

Felix Annan feels 'betrayed' after missing out on Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper,Felix Annan

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has expressed disappointment in the club after losing his number one spot to Kwame Baah in the truncated Ghana Premier League season.

Annan, who in the past three years has been the safer pair of hands for club lost his position to the Black Meteors goalkeeper after week four of the Ghana league.



It is believed that, Annan decision to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend during the season cost him as coach Maxwell Konadu decided to stick to Kwame Baah who had excelled in his absence.



The former WAFA goalkeeper who has been part of the Black team in recent years failed to earn a call-up under C.K Akonnor due to his bench warming role at Kotoko.



Speaking to German-based radio station Topical Radio, he affirmed that the Porcupine Warriors didn't help him after losing his position to the Kwame Baah who joined them prior to the start of the season.



“The reason sometimes I get hurt is that I didn’t take a day or two to establish myself” Annan told Topical Radio in Germany.

“With no help, hard work, and help from God I was able to succeed on the local scene and get call ups to the national teams.”



“This was the time the club should have been pushing me ahead, if I have even lost form, they should have tried to help in bringing me up. For me, I won’t talk too much. The respect I have for the fans and the love they’ve always shown me is enough.



“I have my time, I will tell my story. If we’re doing things right, we should always do it right.



“If it gets to some time, try to protect the people who are at the top, but for here we try to bring down the people who have found their way up.”

