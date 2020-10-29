Felix Annan is the best goalkeeper at Kotoko - Ex-Hearts defender

Felix Annan is captain of Asante Kotoko

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak defender Christopher Bonney has rated goalkeeper Felix Annan above Kwame Baah and Razak Abalora.

He explained that even though the goalkeepers are all national assets, Felix is the best among them and no one can dispute that fact.



“ I have heard people expressing worries about my former club keeping three national goalkeepers but I don’t think it is a problem at all because this is not the first time Kotoko has signed three goalkeepers who are actively involved in their various national teams.



“During my time at Kotoko the late Soulama was the Number One goalkeeper for Burkina Faso while Amoako and Addo were also Local Black Stars keepers so I don’t see anything wrong with the team having three national goalkeepers,” he confirmed.



He also revealed that the Brazilian who came to Kotoko when he was playing for the team was a very skilful one but he never signed for the club as discussed in the media.

Speaking to Alfred Takyi Mensah on Onua FM, Mr Bonney said that playing for Kotoko is exciting and difficult and he acquired most of his belongings when he was at Kotoko because of the generous nature of the fans.



“ Samuel Inkoom was my advisor. Whenever we are playing Hearts of Oak as a former defender for the club, he would call and talk to me on what to do, so I built my confidence at Kotoko,” he stated.



The player, who is currently unattached, says if he gets the opportunity to go back to Hearts of Oak, he will be glad even though he’s ready to play for any club that wants him.



The defender says he has been contacted by Sekondi Hassacas and he is in talks with them but denied rumours that Inter Allies are also after his signature.