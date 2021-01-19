Felix Annan returns to Kotoko training

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan has returned to the training grounds to join his teammates after sitting on the sidelines for months due to an injury.

Felix Annan was injured in Asante Kotoko's 1-1 stalemate against Berekum Chelsea on matchday two of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Subsequent scan results revealed that he will be out for close to 4 weeks but Annan had stayed on the sidelines more than his estimated time.



In a new post that has been sighted by GhanaWeb, all smiling Felix Annan has been spotted at Asante Kotoko's training ground.



He posted the pictures on Twitter with the caption" Happy

To Be Back In Training With The Team. #WeMove #CapeCoast #Training #OneTeam. #OneFamily #CleanHeart #OneLove #WeBelieve #Fablooooous."



