Felix Annan’s injury cost us three points – Maxwell Konadu

Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu, the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko believes that the injury to goalkeeper and skipper Felix Annan caused his side three points against Chelsea.

Kotoko were on the verge of picking their first three points of the season until a sublime free-kick from Emmanuel Clottey ensured parity.



Kotoko were the better team in the first half where they dominated and created loads of chances but could not make them count as they only converted one of those chances.



Chelsea came back strongly in the second half and after some good tactical decisions by Hesse Odamtten took charge of the game and pushed Kotoko to the wall.



In the 90th minute, Felix Annan was forced off and replaced by Kwame Baah.



Baah, however, could not keep the post shut as the Porcupine were sucker-punched by Emmanuel Clottey’s free-kick.



Speaking after the game, Maxwell Konadu said that he had to alter his plans due to Annan’s injury.

“Of course, we didn’t plan to change our goalkeeper. It was another tactical change we wanted to effect but all of a sudden, Felix fell off and he couldn’t continue. So that really disrupted our game plan,” Maxwell Konadu remarked.



Maxwell Konadu also said Kotoko were offered a raw deal by the referee Daniel Laryea.



Konadu said he has huge respect for the referee but believes that some of his decisions cost Kotoko a win.



“It is a good match. It was a very good and tough match. I said we came to win and that is what we wanted to do exactly. And had it not been because of err….he’s a referee I respect so much and I have a lot of respect for the referee but then last minute, I don’t know what came over him. But that is football, you accept it in football and move on,” Konadu quetched.



The draw means Kotoko remain without a win after 2 matches in the league. Their next assignment is a trip to Mauritania where they face FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.