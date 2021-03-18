Felix Annan should be smart about his career - George Owu

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, George Owu, has advised captain Felix Annan to take a decision on his career at the club as he continues to sit on the sidelines.

Felix Annan is yet to make an appearance for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League since recovering from the injury he sustained in their 1-1 drawn game against Berekum Chelsea.



Razak Abalora has now taken over and he has been the first-choice goalkeeper for interim head coach Abdul Gazale and his assistant Johnson Smith.



George Owu however believes that Felix Annan should look at other options if he is not getting the chance in Asante Kotoko.

“If he is not getting playing time he can move to another club. That is better than staying at Kotoko and become rusty, which will not help. As a player, you have to be smart at a certain stage. You have to make a decision that will help your future looking at the situation.”



“Sometimes you can fight. But if you fight and still nothing changes, everything is the same. It means you have to leave. When you are fighting and the chances are not coming then you have to go and find another club and play. When you another chance to perform the club will call you back.”