Felix Annan shows support to Raphael Dwamena after latest career setback

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has sent words of encouragement to Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena after the latter's contract with Vejle Boldklub was cancelled due to a heart problem.

The lanky forward was diagnosed with another heart condition, which has forced him to end his career prematurely.



This is the third time he has been diagnosed with a similar condition, leaving him with no choice but to hang his boots after a very short career.



Annan who is a close pal of the Levante forward encouraged Dwamena to stay strong as he recovers from his latest setback.



"I know how spiritually strong you believe & trust in god. Bro Raphael Dwamena we are with you in prayers and support! Stay strong as you have always been and never give up coz god got you forever. I ask for God’s strength," he posted on Twitter.



Vejle announced on Monday, October 26, 2020, they have been forced to withdraw the Ghana striker from the pitch.

Dwamena's heart problem was identified during his loan spell at Real Zaragoza last year and had his spell cancelled.



The Levante-owned player had a heart operation in January, where the 25-year-old attacker had an ICD-Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator-to keep track of the heart rate.



When he arrived at Vejle, the club's health staff and medical team monitored him-in training and during matches-and have come to the conclusion that it will be risky to continue playing him.



Dwamena scored two goals in five matches.





I Know How Spiritually Strong You Believe & Trust In God ???????????? Bro @RaphaelDwamena !We Are With You In Prayers And Support!Stay Strong As You Have Always Been And Never Give Up Coz God Got You Forever ????!I Ask For Gods Strength??????????????????? #LoveYouBro #OneOfaKind ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/1ZuoQYQpfh — Felix Annan (@van_felix12) October 27, 2020