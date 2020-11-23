0
Felix Annan stretchered off in Berekum Chelsea draw; facing spell on sidelines

Mon, 23 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko No.1 goalkeeper Felix Annan is facing weeks on the sidelines after suffering an injury during the 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The club captain was stretchered off in the 87th minute after colliding with Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo.

He remains a doubt for the team's trip to Mauritania to face FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary round qualifier of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

Annan had produced some quality saves before the injury and Kotoko were leading 1-0 thanks to Kwame Poku's 18th-minute goal.

He will undergo tests on Monday to ascertain the severity of the injury.

