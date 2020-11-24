Felix Annan vows to come back stronger from injury

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has promised to fight hard and return to the pitch stronger, following his latest injury setback.

Annan got injured during the Premier League fixture between his side and Berekum Chelsea last Sunday. The Kotoko skipper was replaced in the 90th minute after an aerial challenge that resulted in him tearing a muscle in his thigh.



Subsequent scan results reveal he is likely to be out for a minimum of 4 weeks, which is a big blow to him following his fine season start.



Annan had started the first two games for his side and his spell on the sidelines will rob him off competitive action in a team that has fierce competition for the goalkeeper’s spot.



He will miss the club’s next premier league games and also their CAF Champions League preliminary qualifying doubleheader against FC Nouadhibou from Mauritania.



However, the 26-year-old has vowed to work hard and return to the pitch stronger than before.

He posted via his Twitter page;





Scan Results On My Thigh Injury Wasn’t The Best News,But It’s Part Of Football.Time To Focus ???? On My Recovery????.Thank You All For Ur Well Wishes.Much Respect ????? & Love ??



I’m A Warrior ????



I’m A Fighter ???????? &



I’m A ???? Believer ????????#Will Be Back Strong & Better ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/SUcOtShOTI — Felix Annan (@van_felix12) November 24, 2020