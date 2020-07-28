Soccer News

Female Division One League clubs petition GFA over YEA cash

The female Division One League clubs noted benefited from govt's support

There is growing anxiety among female Division One League (DOL) clubs for being sidelined in the Youth Employment Agency’s (YEA) ‘booty’ for the sports sector.

The group is also concerned about the fact that they have been left out of the beneficiaries of the FIFA and Confederation of Africa (CAF) relief package to support clubs during the COVID-19 era.



A member of the group who spoke to the Times Sports on condition of anonymity said the leadership of the female DOL clubs has since petitioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to be supported with the funds.



Out of the $1.8 million to be distributed to clubs, Premier League clubs will be allocated $15,000 with $10,000 to be released immediately and $5,000 to come in January 2021. In all, $270,000 will go to the 18 Premier League clubs.



Each of the 48 Division One League clubs will get $7,500 while the 16 elite Women’s League Clubs will get $10,000 each.



An FA statement confirmed a sum of $50,000 will be paid to referees while GFA cameramen and women stand to benefit from a $40,000 allocation.

The women’s senior national team, the Black Queens, will pocket $60,000 with the Black Stars set to receive $17,000 and Beach Soccer team taking home $10,000.



“In the YEA package too, we are conspicuously missing from the beneficiaries. It is the elite sides that are set to benefit from it and that is not good enough.”



“We are a group of 72 clubs across the nation. Without any form of sponsorship, we try to bring the girls together to play so it will be appropriate for the authorities to consider us in the disbursement of the cash.”



According to the source, they are yet to receive any response from the FA, three weeks after sending the proposal to the FA; a situation the source hinted has created uncertainty among members.

