1
Menu
Sports

Female referees to undergo second fitness test

Women Referees 687 An image of some female referees undergoing training

Sat, 19 Dec 2020 Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the underlisted female referees and assistant referees will have to undergo re-run test in order to take part in the 2020/21 football season.

This follows their inability to pass the fitness test that was organised earlier in the season.

The fitness test will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Referee instructors, assessors, and other stakeholders are to take note of this directive.



Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: