Female referees to undergo second fitness test

Sat, 19 Dec 2020 Source: ghanafa.org
The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the underlisted female referees and assistant referees will have to undergo re-run test in order to take part in the 2020/21 football season.
This follows their inability to pass the fitness test that was organised earlier in the season.
The fitness test will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Referee instructors, assessors, and other stakeholders are to take note of this directive.
Source: ghanafa.org
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Autonomous Ghana Premier League committee submits first draft to GFA ExCo
- WAFU U-20 tournament: Karim Zito speaks on win against Nigeria, qualification to semis
- WAFU Cup of Nations: Alex Kotey, Mark Addo handed roles in Benin
- WAFU Cup Of Nations: Ghana’s Alex Kotey, Mark Addo handed roles in game between Niger and Togo
- Wafu B Cup of Nations: Ghana targeting revenge in Nigeria showdown
- Read all related articles