Fenerbahce and Galatasaray race for Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Turkish Super Lig giants, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have made enquiries about the availability of Inter Milan wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 31-year-old is on the cusp of ending his stay at the Nerazzurri after a frustrating spell due to recurrent injuries.



Asamoah's troublesome knee cost him his place in the UEFA Europa League campaign, forcing him to look elsewhere.



With Inter always doing double sessions, Asamoah's knee appears not to be able to deal with the robust training.

Remaining in Serie A will be very difficult for Kwadwo Asamoah unless he is ready to drop his wage demands.



He currently earns €3 million a year, a sum which prohibits many Serie A teams from moving for him.



Last season Asamoah made just 11 appearances across all competitions, in which he provided a single assist for his teammates.

