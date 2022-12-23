0
Fenerbahce yet to make an offer for Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo FdFr04KWYAAbTqc Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Turkish Super Lig outfit, Fenerbahce remain interested in the signing of Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo.

However, the club according to information gathered from sources in England indicates that are yet to present any bid to Bristol City.

The forward has less than a year remaining on his contract with the English Championship club.

While Fenerbahce are among a number of clubs looking to sign the striker, it is becoming clearer that any move may only happen in the next summer transfer window.

Bristol City are keeping their options open but will play ball unless a very good offer is received.

As a result, Fenerbahce needs to be fast to bid for the player to stand any chance of beating the likes of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Rangers to the signing of the attacker.

Meanwhile, Bristol City could trigger a one-year extension deal in the contract of Antoine Semenyo before his deal expires next June.

At the moment, the Black Stars forward is considered a key attacker in the Bristol City setup.

