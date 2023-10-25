'Few people destroyed seats at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, not all Kotoko fans' - Kwame Kyei

Former Asante Kotoko board chair, Dr Kwame Kyei

Former Asante Kotoko board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, has chosen a diplomatic approach to addressing the destruction at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

He is making this statement in the wake of irate Asante Kotoko fans vandalizing seats at his facility, the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, during the Porcupine Warriors' Ghana Premier League week six game against Nations FC on Sunday.



This incident occurred after a penalty was awarded to Nations FC. Asante Kotoko fans, who deemed the penalty dubious, caused chaos and broke seats, halting the game for minutes before Prosper Ogum's interview for the penalty to be taken.



The game eventually concluded with a 2-2 scoreline.

Addressing the incident afterward, Kyei, the owner of Nations FC, clarified that the disturbance was caused by a few individuals, not all Asante Kotoko fans.



"We’ve finished condemning what has happened. The few people that caused that we beg them, let us ensure that something like that does not happen again," Kwame Kyei told Light FM.



"It is a few people that has caused it so we can’t generalise it against all Kotoko supporters that it is all of them who caused it; we can’t do that."