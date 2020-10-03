Feyenoord tried to sign Kudus Mohammed - Dick Advocaat

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Feyenoord were in talks to sign Ghana international Mohammed Kudus before his transfer to Ajax this summer.

This was revealed by Feyenoord coach Dick Advocaat. The Dutch giants couldn't compete when their rivals entered the race for the signature of the talented player.



Kudus had attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe due to his sensational form in Denmark with Nordsjælland. The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Dortmund are said to have made contact with the player’s representative.



However, Kudus wanted to continue his development thus opted for the Dutch league. However, in Holland, there were two suitors, Feyenoord and Ajax. The latter won the race as they were able to pay the 9 million euros Nordsjælland demanded.



"Frank (Arnesen, the technical director of Feyenoord, ed.) spoke with those people (around Kudus, ed.) eight months ago, but if you don't have that money, then you have a problem", the experienced coach said.

"The people of Feyenoord want to, but it is not possible. They do not dare to take any risks, I can imagine that. These are crazy times, we do not know what will happen in January."



Since arriving in Holland, Kudus has impressed greatly. Thus far he has played two games and he is fast becoming the fans favourite.



Kudus was adjudged as the man of the match in his first game and provided match-winning assists in his second.



He was recently named in Eredivise Best XI for last month.