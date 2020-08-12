Sports News

Fighting under my brother’s name made me successful – Ike Quartey



Legendary Ghanaian boxer, Ike Quartey has revealed the role his family played in the successes he chalked in his career.

Quartey told Daily Graphic in an interview that his father who was very supportive of his career convinced him to drop his name and adopt that of his elder brother.



According to Quartey, his father explained to him his original name Issifu Quartelai Quartey was going to be an impediment to success.



He thus settled for his elder brother’s name and that proved to be gamechanger for in his career.



Quartey’s elder was the first Ghanaian Olympic medal in 1986 so the adoption of his name opened doors for him.



Quartey said the name also served as a motivation for him during fights.

“It was a homage to my elder brother anytime I entered the ring to fight because I was bearing his name as a fighter”.



“Me adopting his name to fight was my father’s idea because he felt that was the only way I could be a boxing champion and it paid off in the end when I won the WBA title,” he noted.



Ike Quartey also revealed why he chose to be a boxer. He noted the quest to be more successful than his brother pushed him to the level he attained in the sport.



“That was the only career in mind because I wanted to achieve more than my elder brother, who won a silver medal at the Olympics. In the end, I was glad I did,” he stated.

