Final funeral rites for former GFA Chairman Jawula to be held March 4

The family of the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Lepowura Alhaji Mohamadu Nurudeen Jawula, has announced the observation of the ‘40 days Adua’ following his demise.

The ‘40 days Adua,’ will be held at the Forecourt of the State House on Saturday, 4 March 2023.



The event, which is in accordance with Islamic paradigms, will commensurate the burial and final funeral rites of the former GFA President.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to be in attendance as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps.



The former GFA President died on Saturday, 21 January 2023, in the United States after a short illness and was buried there.

He was 73 years.



Alhaji Jawula was a Chairman of the GFA from 1997-2001.



He also chaired the MTN FA CUP Committee and was the Chairman of the Ghana Premier League Organising Committee until his demise.