'Finally a dream come true' - Kwabena Owusu on securing Europa qualification with Qarabag

Qarabag FK players

Ghana and Qarabag forward, Kwabena Owusu is happy his side has secured a place in the group stages of the 2020/2021 UEFA Europa League.

The Black Stars forward played a key role in the qualifiers and will be making his debut appearance in European competition with the Azerbaijani side this season.



Qarabag recorded a 3-0 win over Polish side Legia in the final game of the qualifiers on Thursday, October, 1.



Kwabena Owusu registered an assist to help his side score the opening goal of the game in the 50th minute through Patrick Andrade.



The away side doubled the lead in the 62nd minute through French midfielder Abdellah Zoubir.

Filip Ozobic made it 3-0 for Qarabag in the 74th minute to secure the win and safe passage to the group stage of the 2020/21 Europa League group stage.



"Finally it's a dream come true to play in the Europa League... Thank you, God," the 23-year-old wrote on social media."



The draw for the Europa League will be held today Friday, October 2, 2020.



