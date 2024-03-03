Financial factors were part - Andre Ayew opens up on his decision to join Swansea City

Ayew signed with Swansea in 2015

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has shared his thoughts on his transfer to Swansea in 2015, expressing no regrets about the decision.

Ayew's arrival in the Premier League was marked by immediate success with Swansea, as he scored a debut goal against Chelsea and was awarded the Premier League's Player of the Month honour in his inaugural month with the team.



Following his tenure with the Welsh club, Ayew transferred to West Ham for a then-record fee of £20.5 million.



Reflecting on his choice to join Swansea in 2015, Ayew cited financial considerations as a contributing factor:

"In France, we didn’t really know about Swansea. Some bigger clubs showed interest, but they didn’t play the same style of football. I had a crucial role to play, and the financial aspect also played a part. For me, it was the perfect decision. And as soon as I arrived, I was recognized as the Premier League’s best player for the month."



Eight years after his move to Swansea, Ayew, who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Le Havre, has been honoured as the Player of the Month for February by his club.