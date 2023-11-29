'Find a job' - Saanie Daara slams Mikel Obi over Avram Grant criticism

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has hit back at former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi over his criticism of ex-Chelsea and Ghana coach, Avram Grant.

Mikel Obi on his podcast, reflected on Chelsea under Avram Grant, claiming that the Israeli trainer had zilch knowledge about football.



"For me, he [Avram Grant] just wasn't a manager," Mikel told ex-teammate Florent Malouda on the The Obi One Podcast.



"He wasn't a manager because he [had] no clue of what he was doing. He absolutely had no clue. He [had] someone who does the training and someone who does the training - and all he does is come in and tell us stories about Michael Jordan and a fire that is burning somewhere.



"But it worked for him, he got us to a Champions League final."



Responding to Obi via his X (formerly Twitter) page, Saanie Daara refuted the claim by the Nigerian football star, affirming his belief in Avram Grant as a great coach.

Saanie Daara claims that Avram Grant’s record speaks for itself and that he wouldn’t have attained that height if he was not a great tactician.



“Mikel should stop disrespecting worthy people and find a job to do. A man with top UEFA license, who excelled in coaching - led Chelsea to the final of the Champs Lge, Ghana to the Afcon final and reviving Zambia can't be operating just on luck. He must be doing something right,” he said.



Saanie Daara was a member of the Ghana Football Association administration that recruited Avram Grant as the Black Stars coach in 2014.



In his first major assignment with Ghana, Avram Grant led the Black Stars to the final of the 2015 AFCON with the country losing the final game to Ivory Coast via penalties.



Grant is still in the management game and is currently in charge of the Zambia national team.

John Obi-Mikel on Avram Grant:



“He wasn't a coach, he didn't even have any idea what he was doing. All he was doing was telling stories about Michael Jordan, but somehow things worked out for him and he got us to the Champs Lge final."



— Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) November 27, 2023

