Find a new club - Bayern Munich tells Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane

German giants Bayern Munich have told Senegal superstar Sadio Mane to explore his option in the transfer market, a report by BILD claims.

BILD claims that the Bavarians have informed the two-time African player of the year that they are not counting on him in the upcoming season.



The report further stated that Mane had decided to continue at Bayern before he and his management got hit with the news.



At the moment, other reports claim Bayern are willing to cash in on Mane for a fee of around 20 million euros.

Mane joined the Bavarians in 2022 summer, signing a three-year deal. He has had an underwhelming season coupled with injuries.



In addition to his struggle to acclimatise with his new team, he had burst up with teammate Leroy Sane in April 2023 which landed him in the bad books in the dressing room.



EE/KPE