Find out details of Sadio Mane's suspension by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane 465789856.jfif Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich have suspended Sadio Mane following his altercation with Leroy Sane on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The Bavarians in an official release on Thursday, April 13, 2023, stated that the Senegalese has been given a one-game suspension. This means he will miss the club's game against Hoffenheim this weekend.

"Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine."

He is expected to pay a significant amount as punishment as the club confirmed that he will be fined.

Mane had a burst up with Leroy Sane and punched the latter in the face in the Bayern Munich dressing room at the Etihad Stadium after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bild claims Mane was not happy with how Sane spoke to him after the final whistle, hence the altercation.

According to Bild, the two-time African best player could be sacrificed in the summer for the signing of a new striker.

Bayern are currently ready to test Tottenham for their all-time top scorer Harry Kane, Bild claims.

