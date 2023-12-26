Find out where other national teams will camp ahead of AFCON after Ghana settle on South Africa

Jordan Ayew

Following the announcement of Black Stars camping in South Africa, some Ghanaians have chastised the Ghana Football Association for their decision.

Some argue that because the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Ivory Coast, a neighbouring country to Ghana, the team should have pitched camp in either Ghana or Ivory Coast.



They backed their argument that the country is in financial crisis hence camping in the suggested countries will cut down costs and also be beneficiary to the players due to the weather conditions.



In this regard, a Ghanaian journalist has released a list of participating countries and their country choices for camping ahead of the AFCON.



According to the list, Cameroon will host their camping in Saudi Arabia, Gambia will pith theirs in two countries- Saudi Arabia and Morocco, Algeria will camp in Togo, Mali will camp in Mali, DR Congo will travel to Abu Dhabi (UAE), Burkina Faso will also travel to Abu Dhabi (UAE), Nigeria will travel to Dubai (UAE), Guinea Bissau will camp in Mali, Namibia camp in Ghana, Zambia travel to Saudi Arabia for camping.



The 2023 AFCON is a few weeks away from starting as it is scheduled to kick start from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Pre-AFCON camping so far



Cameroon ???????? - Saudi



Gambia ???????? - Saudi & Morocco



Ghana ???????? - South Africa



Algeria ???????? - Togo Mali ???????? - Mali



DR Congo ???????? - Abu Dhabi



Burkina Faso ???????? - Abu Dhabi



Nigeria ???????? - Dubai



Guinea Bissau ???????? - Mali Namibia ???????? - Ghana



Zambia ???????? - Saudi Arabia



