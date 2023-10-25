Find solutions to Hearts of Oak's problems and stop complaining – Polo to coach Koopman

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, has urged current coach, Martin Koopman to find solutions to the club's challenges instead of making excuses.

The Phobians have faced difficulties in the 2023/2024 season, winning just one game and scoring a solitary goal in their first five matches of the Ghana Premier League season. Koopman recently defended his team's goal-scoring struggles, linking the issue to the Black Stars.



In response to Koopman's comments, Polo emphasized the need for the Dutch coach to tackle the club's problems and raised questions about the effectiveness of foreign coaches. Polo expressed surprise that African teams still favour white coaches over their local coaches.



“I am surprised we Africans still believe these white coaches are superior to us (black coaches) because we don’t even trust our own, we don’t give the chance to our own.



“He is telling Hearts of Oak something because he was signed for two years and can’t be fired, if you do, you will pay a penalty, and he can say whatever he wants.



“He has to find the solution, it’s the reason why he was contracted, he started preseason and was scoring plenty of goals and things have changed since the league started, it doesn’t mean it is the end,” he said in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.

Mohammed Polo underscored the importance of learning from past experiences to avoid a similar fate in the current season.



“From the way things are going, if care is not taken, it might get out of hand. Last season, Hearts of Oak battled relegation and it seems they haven’t learnt anything from it,” he concluded.



Hearts of Oak finished 12th in the 2022-2023 league season after a poor campaign.



JNA/KPE