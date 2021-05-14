Fiorentina interested in signing Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban

Ghana international, Caleb Ekuban

Ghana international, Caleb Ekuban has attracted interest from Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina with the club bent on securing his services in the summer transfer window.

As reported by footballghana.com earlier this week, the Black Stars asset is being looked at by a host of clubs in Europe.



According to a close source, Fiorentina has been monitoring the attacker for months and is now ready to take the necessary steps to secure his signature.



While it will not be easy, the French Ligue 1 club stands a good chance of landing the exciting attacker.

This season, Caleb Ekuban has been the star man for his Trabzonspor club. He is the team’s top scorer with 10 goals and also has four assists after making 32 appearances.



The Ghana forward is under contract with the Turkish Super Lig side until 2022. As a result, a good offer could propel the club to sell this summer.