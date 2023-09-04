First African Para Games 2023 begins in Ghana

The first African Para Games commenced in Accra, Ghana, with a colourful opening ceremony at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The Games which will last for 10 days, from September 4 to September 12, 2023 features 22 participating countries.



The 2023 African Para Games will feature four sporting events; Amputee football, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, and sitting volleyball.



The first ever African Para Games which has been dubbed 'Inspire a Better Africa' has received backing from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).



The Games are aimed at "breaking the stigma attached to Para sports" in African nations” with the hashtag #WalkInMyShoe.



Notable attendees at the opening ceremony included representatives from various African nations, including Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and the host nation, Ghana.



The African Para Games have a clear mission: to enable Paralympic athletes to reach the pinnacle of sporting excellence.

This event marks a significant milestone in the journey of Ghana's quest to develop disabled sports in the country.



