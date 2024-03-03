First edition of Golden Classic Championship tees off on March 12

Alhaji Ahmed Padori

The road to the 2024 edition of the Gold Fields PGA Championship kicks off on March 12, 2024, with the first edition of the Golden Classic Championship.

The competition, scheduled for March 12 to March 14, 2024, will take place at the Center of the World Golf Club in Tema.



The 54-hole tournament is expected to draw golfers from across the country with some of the country’s best golfers billed to battle it out for success.



Per the tournament rules, there will be a cut-off after the 36 holes on the second day which will set the pace for a more competitive challenge of the championship. Golfers who will be successful after the second day on the course will proceed to compete on the last day of the tournament.

Speaking on preparations for the tournament, the Director of Operations for PGA, Alhaji Ahmed Padori assured that measures have been put in place to ensure a flawless competition.



Despite the admission of possible anxiety and pressure on golfers as it is the first tournament of the year, Ahmed Padori is confident that the standard will be high.



According to the organizers, there will be cash prizes for the winners of the two categories of the competition which are the regular and senior levels.