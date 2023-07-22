First game, first goal: Watch Lionel Messi's glorious strike for new club Inter Miami

Lionel Messi celebrates

Argentine international Lionel Messi scored a winning goal for his new side, Inter Miami, in a pre-season game.

Messi scored in his first match with the club to give the Miami side a late lead and eventual winner with a 94th minute strike.



The World Cup winner struck a freekick from yards out over the wall and past the goalie into the opponent's net before wheeling off in celebration.



The game against Liga MX side Cruz Azul ended 2 -1 in favour of Inter Miami. The match was played at the DRV PNK Stadium.



Messi joimed Inter Miami from French Ligue 1 side, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) where he spent a season after joing from Barcelona.

Watch Messi's strike below:



