First game, first goal: Watch Lionel Messi's glorious strike for new club Inter Miami

Argentine international Lionel Messi scored a winning goal for his new side, Inter Miami, in a pre-season game.
Messi scored in his first match with the club to give the Miami side a late lead and eventual winner with a 94th minute strike.
The World Cup winner struck a freekick from yards out over the wall and past the goalie into the opponent's net before wheeling off in celebration.
The game against Liga MX side Cruz Azul ended 2 -1 in favour of Inter Miami. The match was played at the DRV PNK Stadium.
Messi joimed Inter Miami from French Ligue 1 side, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) where he spent a season after joing from Barcelona.
Watch Messi's strike below:
