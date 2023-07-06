0
First photos of Lionel Messi in Inter Miami kit emerge at adidas store in New York

Messi 30 PSG Vs Bayern Messi is set to join Inter Miami

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: goal.com

The first images of Lionel Messi in an Inter Miami kit have emerged at an adidas store in New York, alongside the slogan “impossible is coming”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has revealed that he will be heading to the United States as a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Said deal is yet to be officially wrapped up, but the adidas store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City appears to have confirmed that everything is signed, sealed and delivered as they are already using the 2022 World Cup winner in promotional material.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The store’s main window features images of Messi in the pink Inter Miami home kit, with rolling screens featuring the branding “impossible is coming”, alongside adidas' standard “impossible is nothing” slogan.

WHAT NEXT? No Inter Miami jerseys with the South American’s name and number on the back are available to buy inside the store, but Messi-branded Miami and Argentina gear is everywhere – along with products from the Argentine’s own ‘Messi 10’ range, with the 36-year-old boasting a lifetime deal with adidas. He is expected to make his debut for the David Beckham co-owned MLS franchise against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.

