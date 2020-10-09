First super clash of GPL falls on Valentine's Day

File photo

The Ghana Football Association released the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League fixtures on Thursday as season kicks off on 13 November 2020.

The biggest fixtures of the season is when the two most glamorous clubs Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak clashes.



The first Super Clash falls on Match Day 14 on Sunday 14 February 2021 which is also the Valentine's Day.



The Porcupine Warriors will host the Phobians.

The second Super Clash is scheduled for Sunday 27 June 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium where Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko will open their season with the visit of Eleven Wonders FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak also begin their campaign at Dormaa Ahenkro as they visit Aduana Stars in a crunchy encounter.