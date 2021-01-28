Fit-again Ajax star Mohammed Kudus set to resume group training

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is expected to resume group training after recovering from an injury.

The 20-year-old picked a meniscus injury during his side's league match against PSV.



However, the Ghanaian superstar suffered a relapse leading to a delay on his scheduled date for return.



He is expected to resume group training this week after making huge progress in the treatment room

Kudus will not be available for the Ajax match against Willem II on Thursday evening as it will be too early to rush him back onto the pitch.



The midfield supremo has been sensational since he made the switch to the Eredivisie, the top tier in Dutch football from Danish side Nordsjælland.



He has scored once in two matches for Ajax this season.