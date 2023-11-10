Fit-again Bochum winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei returns to training

Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Ghana international Christopher Antwi-Adjei is expected to be available for VfL Bochum when they play FC Koln on Saturday.

This is after not featuring for Bochum in last weekend's game against Darmstadt 98 due to a slight muscular injury. He was absent when his outfit cruised to a 2-1 away win over Darmstadt last Saturday.



The former Black Stars winger made a return to training this week ahead of their clash against FC Koln on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is expected to be included in the matchday squad for their game against Koln.



Antwi-Adjei has made eight appearances in the German Bundesliga so far this season, but he is yet to score or provide an assist for his outfit.