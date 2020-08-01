Sports News

Fit-again Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena edges closer to Danish side Velje BK

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena has moved closer to a transfer to Danish second-tier side Velje BK in the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old was ruled out of action indefinitely after being diagnosed with a pulmonary condition last year.



The condition causes an irregular and fast heart rate and can result in dizziness, shortness of breath, and tiredness.



Raphael Dwamena went under the knife in January, 2020 and had a (Implantable Automatic Defibrillator) implanted in his heart.



He returned to training two months ago after he was given the green light by the doctors.



GHANASoccernet exclusively reported earlier today that the former Austria Lustenau frontman could get back his footballing career back on track in Denmark this summer.

The Danish government has a favourable stance on players with Implantable Automatic Defibrillator (DAI).



According to a grapevine source, the Ghana international is edging closer to a loan switch to Danish second division outfit Velje BK.



He has been identified by club’s coach Constantin Gâlc? as the player to lead their promotion charge next term.



The left-footed striker will hope to recapture the form he exhibited during his short loan spell at Spanish Segunda side Real Zaragoza before his unfortunate health condition should he put pen to paper with De Røde.

