Fit-again Ibrahim Sulemana elated with Hellas Verona’s win over Bologna

Ibrahim Sulemana 04 At 19.jpeg Ibrahim Sulemana

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Sulemana made his injury return last Friday and featured for Hellas Verona in the clash against Bologna.

Before that game, the youngster had not featured in the last nine matches of his team in the Italian Serie A.

In the game against Bologna, Ibrahim Sulemana was introduced as a substitute in the second half and helped his team to secure an important 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Reacting to his return to action, the midfielder says he is elated that he is now healthy and strong.

According to him, the victory over Bologna made his return from injury more exciting.

“Came back last Friday healthy and stronger. And the victory made it even more joyful,” Ibrahim Sulemana said.

This season, Ibrahim Sulemana has made 12 appearances for Hellas Verona and has gradually proven that he can be a key player for his team.

