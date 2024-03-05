Fit-again Thomas Partey features for Arsenal in 6-0 mauling of Sheffield United

Partey on Monday made his first appearance for Arsenal in five months

Ghana international Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to help Arsenal hammer Sheffield United 6-0 in the English Premier League on Monday night.

It is the first appearance of the Black Stars midfielder in five months.



The midfielder has been out of action for a long time due to an injury he picked up during Ghana's friendly match against the USA in October 2023.



In the clash against Sheffield United on Monday, Thomas Partey moved around very well as he played his part to help his team secure a heavy 6-0 win against the opponent.

The big victory was possible thanks to first-half goals from Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jayden Bogle's own goal.



In the second half, Ben White scored to put the icing on the cake for the Gunners.



Thomas Partey, after Monday, will be in line to feature for his team in the next game against Brentford on Saturday, March 9.