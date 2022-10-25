Five African countries journey to the 2022 World Cup

Black Stars

Africa will be represented in Doha, Qatar by five countries namely; Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, and Tunisia.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.



Senegal's team led by Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane beat the Pharaoh's led by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah 3-1 on penalties to qualify.



The Black Stars of Ghana drew 0-0 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg which was played in Kumasi. In the second leg Ghana drew 1-1 with Nigeria to book a place at the Mundial.

Tunisia drew 0-0 with Mali in the first leg and beat the Malians 1-0 in the second leg to qualify.



Cameroon also eliminated Algeria in an intense two games to secure a spot while Morocco beat Republic of Congo 5-1 to get a ticket for the Mundial.